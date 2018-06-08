SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Recro Pharma, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 30, 2018 – REPH

NEW YORK, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Recro Pharma, Inc. ("Recro Pharma") (NASDAQ:REPH) between July 31, 2017 and May 23, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/recro-pharma-inc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's lead product, IV meloxicam, lacked supporting clinical data to show sufficient clinical benefits to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval; and (ii) as a result, Recro Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 24, 2018, Recro Pharma announced that the FDA had declined to approve its New Drug Application ("NDA") for IV meloxicam. In its Complete Response Letter, the FDA stated that the drug's analgesic effects did not meet FDA expectations and raised questions related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls data.

If you suffered a loss in Recro Pharma you have until July 30, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

