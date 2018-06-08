Renewable Energy Group to Participate at ROTH London Conference on June 19

AMES, Iowa, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Randy Howard; Chief Financial Officer, Chad Stone; and Treasurer, Todd Robinson will attend the ROTH London Conference at The Dorchester hotel in London, UK on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.



The Company will host investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of ROTH Capital Markets. Interested investors should contact your ROTH sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is a leading provider of cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. We are an international producer of biomass-based diesel, a developer of renewable chemicals and are North America's largest producer of advanced biofuel. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to convert natural fats, oils, greases, and sugars into lower carbon intensity products. With 14 active biorefineries, a feedstock processing facility, research and development capabilities and a diverse and growing intellectual property portfolio, REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals.