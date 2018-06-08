CKO Kickboxing Joins 'Over The Edge' To Help Raise Awareness In The Battle Towards Ending Cancer

Hoboken, NJ, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, June 9th, 2018, a corporate employee of CKO Kickboxing, Robert Rios, will scale down a 34 story building (approximately 480 feet) with Over The Edge, a program that helps raise awareness for cancer research through the American Cancer Society. Robert will be wearing a CKO Kickboxing shirt with the names of people in the CKO family who have battled or are currently in the battle against cancer.



CKO Kickboxing has made headlines multiple times in the past years with their nationwide charity and support events. The company has featured their notorious charity "Punch-A-Thons" on multiple occasions to help raise awareness and support for veterans, cancer research, autism and a lengthy list of other important causes. In addition, CKO Kickboxing gyms are consistently praised for work in supporting their local communities with events such as blood drives, hosting special event fundraisers, working at food pantries and even raising money for local families in distress from the result of tragic accidents.



CKO Kickboxing's most recent nationwide event was in support of the people from Puerto Rico in the wake of the previous hurricane season. While donations were collected for the cause, the event focused on gathering much needed supplies for the people in the U.S. territory.



As Robert explained, "Every little bit, no matter how much, helps. CKO is about more than being a gym. We're a community and as leaders of our community, it's our job to help as many people as we can - whether one by one or as a whole."



CKO Kickboxing is known for helping its members reach their goals but their focus isn't solely on physical appearance. The brand believes that a united front and community goals are an important part of growth and humanity.



"We give our members as many experiences as we can on top of what our franchisees do inside their gyms and their communities," explained Joseph Andreula, CEO and founder of CKO Kickboxing. "We held classes center court at Madison Square Garden, we held classes on Royal Caribbean, we were in the heart of MetLife Stadium and American Airlines Arena, we run races together all over the nation, and we keep spreading the idea that life is about living and achieving together. This is why I created CKO Kickboxing and that is our mission day in and day out."



CKO Kickboxing will celebrate twenty-one years in operation this coming November with locations in 13 different states and one in Toronto, Canada. As the company continues to grow, the member testimonials, explaining how powerfully engaging and addictive the workout and community are, continue to flood in. With weight loss, life achievement, and overall improvement stories being consistently put out, it's no wonder the brand has carried with it so much positive success.



In addition to the experience, CKO Kickboxing classes across the nation and Canada are continually praised for their one hour, high energy, fat-burning classes. Each member has their own heavy bag and works at their own pace while the trainer calls out combinations keyed to the exciting music. Every class is never the same twice and the trainers all have their own styles making classes even more unique and exciting for any person, at any level, involved.



For more information on CKO Kickboxing, please visit: www.CKOKickboxing.com



