Applexus Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Alan Young as the Vice President and General Manager of Professional Services

SEATTLE, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applexus Technologies, a full-service business and technology solutions company based in the Seattle area, announced that Alan Young has been appointed Vice President and General Manager of Professional Services. In this role, Alan will be responsible for the Innovative Services, Consulting, and Application Management Services (AMS) teams.



Alan brings more than two decades of experience most recently at SAP. A key addition to Applexus, Alan brings a wealth of industry experience across high-tech, retail and life science. His teams will apply progressive ideas, creative thinking and practical IT know-how to help clients develop innovation strategies, implement digital transformation initiatives and, ultimately, become intelligent enterprises that out-perform their competitors.

"Alan is a fantastic addition to the Applexus team. Over the past year, we have made significant investments across the organization to ‘up our game' in growing the business strategically. Alan fits perfectly well with this strategy. Under his leadership, the professional services teams will combine business rigor with creativity to serve our customers better and advance Applexus to the next level of growth," said Sam Mathew, founder and CEO, Applexus.

"This is a great time to join Applexus. They have tremendous growth expectations in the business. I am professionally aligned with and personally passionate about the direction of this growth and am ready to help make this happen," said Alan Young.

For more information about Applexus products and services, visit www.applexus.com

About Applexus

Applexus Technologies is a systems integration and software development company that offers end-to-end implementation services, software development, technology deployment and innovation as a service. The Applexus team uses SAP products such as S/4 HANA Cloud and SAP Leonardo to deliver end-to-end solutions for ERP, artificial intelligence, IoT, machine learning, and omnichannel commerce. The company has clients across a wide range of industries with a focus on retail, fashion, and consumer products.

Applexus is organized into five groups: Cloud Solutions, Consulting, Staffing, Products & Innovation and Managed Services. The company was founded in Seattle in 2005 and today operates in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and India.

Applexus Technologies

33507 9th Avenue South

Federal Way, WA-98003

www.applexus.com

Phone: +1(206)249-0900

For press and media inquiries, contact Joe Carroll, Director of Marketing at joseph.carroll@applexus.com.