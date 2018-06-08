TriPoint Global Equities/BANQ's CEO Mark Elenowitz to be a Featured Panelist at the Chain Reaction Blockchain Healthcare Summit Hosted by Morrison & Foerster LLP On June 14, 2018

NEW YORK, NY, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANQ®, a leading Reg A electronic broker-dealer and division of TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, announced today that its CEO, Mark Elenowitz, will be a panelist at Chain Reaction Blockchain Healthcare Summit hosted by Morrison & Foerster LLP on June 14, 2018 in New York City. The Panel, titled "Raising Capital to Drive Blockchain for Healthcare" will discuss how Regulation A+ as an on ramp, the traditional venture capital raising methods seem to be continually in flux and explore the various alternative capital raising strategies that can be utilized by companies in the ever-evolving Blockchain space.



The panelists include:

Spencer Klein, Partner & Co-Head of the M&A and Life Sciences Groups, Morrison & Foerster LLP

Mark Elenowitz, Founder and CEO, TriPoint Global Equities

Cass Sanford, Associate General Counsel, OTC Markets

Moderator: F. Dario de Martino, Co-Chair, Blockchain + Smart Contracts, Morrison & Foerster LLP

Mr. Elenowitz will discuss the benefits of the Regulation A Improvement Act of 2017, current market conditions and the future of Security Token Offerings (STOs), also known as Internet Coin Offerings (ICOs), using Reg A.

BANQ® made history in 2017 when it completed the first Reg A to list on a National Securities Exchange (which listed on the New York Stock Exchange). The BANQ® team hopes to continue making history by combining its deep experience in the equity capital markets with its tech-focused platform to become the global leader in fully-compliant STOs.

BANQ® takes the entire public and private offering process online, digitally providing access to U.S. opportunities and offerings in the U.S. markets. BANQ® widely markets its offerings utilizing the new general solicitation and advertising rules promulgated by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, in response to the passage of the JOBS Act of 2012.

To learn more about the conference and to review the agenda and register visit http://blockchainhealthsummit.com



About TriPoint and BANQ

TriPoint Global Equities, LLC ("TriPoint "), a FINRA member firm, is a boutique investment bank. TriPoint focuses on providing U.S. and non-U.S. companies of up to $500 million in revenue with capital raising, corporate finance advisory services and assistance with navigating the regulatory environment for companies listing on U.S. markets. TriPoint Global maintains specialized practices in Reg A IPO's, institutional private placements, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance. BANQ®, the online division of TriPoint, www.banq.co , is an electronic investment banking platform that takes the entire public and private offering process digital and online, providing access to U.S. opportunities and offerings in the U.S. markets. BANQ® widely markets its offerings utilizing the new general solicitation and advertising rules promulgated by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, in response to the passage of the JOBS Act of 2012 including Reg A+ and Reg D. TriPoint has offices in New York City, Akron, OH, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit http://www.tripointglobalequities.com

About Morrison & Foerster Blockchain Group

Morrison & Foerster blockchain group features over 70 lawyers with longstanding practices at the intersection of business and technology, spanning industry sectors across the U.S., Asia and Europe, and assists clients understand, deploy and integrate blockchain technology to their best business advantage. Its interdisciplinary team connects market participants with legal pioneers from its capital markets, regulatory, private equity, FinTech, IP, privacy and litigation practice groups, and provides strategic guidance to help clients thrive in this rapidly evolving ecosystem. In addition to structuring token offerings (aka ICOs) and private equity investments or joint ventures for companies developing blockchain-enabled technologies, MoFo's blockchain group also assists a wide range of clients, including "old economy" industrial company clients, in creating and implementing strategies to support a host of commercial objectives. From supply chains to medical records, from digital rights to micropayments, from improving internet security to helping low income people access basic financial services, from reshaping the way people use social media, purchase tickets for live events or determine the accuracy of news, MoFo blockchain group delivers experienced and practical counsel to execute on dynamic, cutting-edge, and high-velocity projects.





To Inquire about Morrison & Foerster Blockchain practice: ddemartino@mofo.com https://www.mofo.com/special-content/blockchain-smart-contracts To Inquire for BANQ Services: sales@tpglobal.com www.banq.co