B. Braun to Showcase Its Commitment to Reducing Healthcare-Associated Infections with Products and Education at APIC 2018

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. will feature products that help fight healthcare-associated infections – and will support (through an unrestricted educational grant to Saxe Healthcare Communications) a continuing education (CE) accredited presentation about a new technique that can be used to proactively address transmission of pathogenic organisms in the operating room (OR) – at the Association for Professionals in Infection Control (APIC) from June 13-15 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



The CE accredited presentation, "Mapping the Transmission of Resistant and Virulent Pathogens in the High-Risk Operating Room Environment" by Randy Loftus, M.D., will be held Wednesday, June 13, in the Minneapolis Ballroom ABC, Hilton Minneapolis. A buffet dinner starts at 5:45 p.m. and the presentation will be held 6:30-8 p.m. The presentation is approved for 1.5 CE hours provided by Saxe Healthcare Communications. To register, visit www.sharingknowledge1.org.

"Dr. Loftus will discuss bacterial pathogens routinely transmitted in the OR and the increased patient morbidity and mortality associated with these events," said Tom Sutton, Vice President, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Systems at B. Braun.

"B. Braun is committed to working with clinicians and providing an innovative portfolio of products that support infection control, which helps improve patient outcomes."



In booth #615, B. Braun will feature these products:

SAXA Medical Solutions' Anesthesia Disinfection Workstation System with the DOCit™ and HubScrub™ Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Devices is a system designed to reduce intraoperative bacterial contamination by improving intravascular device disinfection. The system is designed to reduce healthcare-associated infections. The DOCit scrubs and disinfects male luer tip connectors and needleless syringes after two 360-degree rotations within 10 seconds. 1 HubScrub is for needleless connectors and offers a disinfecting cleaner with 70 percent IPA prior to needleless connector or stopcock access. Disinfection of the needleless connector occurs after two 360-degree rotations within 10 seconds. 2 In addition, the Anesthesia Disinfection Workstation helps organize the workspace in the OR.



is a system designed to reduce intraoperative bacterial contamination by improving intravascular device disinfection. The system is designed to reduce healthcare-associated infections. The DOCit scrubs and disinfects male luer tip connectors and needleless syringes after two 360-degree rotations within 10 seconds. HubScrub is for needleless connectors and offers a disinfecting cleaner with 70 percent IPA prior to needleless connector or stopcock access. Disinfection of the needleless connector occurs after two 360-degree rotations within 10 seconds. In addition, the Anesthesia Disinfection Workstation helps organize the workspace in the OR. The Introcan Safety ® Family of PIV Catheters includes the Introcan Safety, Introcan Safety 3 , and the new Deep Access IV Catheters. The Deep Access IV Catheters are designed to help reduce the risk of complications involving access to deeper veins. The Deep Access IV Catheters are made of polyurethane and are available in four longer-length configurations: 18GA x 2.5", 20GA x 2.5", 22GA x 2.5", and 24GA x 1.25".



includes the , and the new The Deep Access IV Catheters are designed to help reduce the risk of complications involving access to deeper veins. The Deep Access IV Catheters are made of polyurethane and are available in four longer-length configurations: 18GA x 2.5", 20GA x 2.5", 22GA x 2.5", and 24GA x 1.25". STEADYCare™ extension set with the Wedge™ catheter stabilizer is designed to provide stabilization to in-dwelling PIV catheters and to help reduce catheter-related complications.



extension set with the Wedge™ catheter stabilizer is designed to provide stabilization to in-dwelling PIV catheters and to help reduce catheter-related complications. Ster-ASSIST™ sterile peripheral IV catheter insertion kit supports the use of ultrasound-guided PIV insertions and encourages best practice by containing the components required to perform a safe, sterile technique.



sterile peripheral IV catheter insertion kit supports the use of ultrasound-guided PIV insertions and encourages best practice by containing the components required to perform a safe, sterile technique. CARESITE ® Luer Access Device (LAD) is designed for clear and easy access. CARESITE LAD allows visualization of flush. Its smooth surface is designed for easy cleaning. Its easy-grip barrel is designed to minimize slips and touch contamination. The open fluid path is designed to minimize areas where bacteria can collect.



is designed for clear and easy access. CARESITE LAD allows visualization of flush. Its smooth surface is designed for easy cleaning. Its easy-grip barrel is designed to minimize slips and touch contamination. The open fluid path is designed to minimize areas where bacteria can collect. RyMed InVision-Plus CS ® is a needleless connector with Chlorhexidine plus Silver Ion Engineering.



is a needleless connector with Chlorhexidine plus Silver Ion Engineering. Ultraport zer0™ are luer-activated, high-flow stopcocks designed to eliminate dead space and reduce the chance of infection.

For more information, visit www.BBraunFightDirt.com.

DOCit™ and HubScrub® are registered trademarks of SAXA Medical Solutions Inc. SAXA is the manufacturer and B. Braun Medical Inc. is a distributor of the Anesthesia Workstation, DOCit and HubScrub.

InVision-Plus is manufactured by RyMed Technologies, LLC and distributed by B. Braun Medical Inc.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy and wound care, dialysis, nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in more than 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com.

Contact:

Jason Ford

B. Braun Medical Inc.

610.997.4722

jason.ford@bbraunusa.com

1 Data on file.

2 Data on file.

