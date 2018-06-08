Nuance to Present at Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) today announced it will present at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on June 12, 2018 at 9:10 AM Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available through Nuance's Investor Relations website at http://investors.nuance.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to register, download and install any necessary software.



About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The Company delivers solutions that can understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information