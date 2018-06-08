Hitting the road to fight childhood cancer

Niagara Falls, ON, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The impact of cancer on the life of a child and their family is devastating. To support those in the community touched by the disease, the Niagara Regional Police Service, Hamilton Niagara Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Niagara Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are proud to announce that they are partnering with the Canadian Cancer Society for the inaugural Cops for Cancer Tour de Golden Horseshoe.

The Tour de Golden Horseshoe is a fundraising event through which law enforcement and emergency services personnel will cycle 400 km across the Niagara and Hamilton-Wentworth regions from September 18 -21 to engage communities on-route in raising money for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

Cops for Cancer first began in 1994, when Sergeant Gary Goulet of the Edmonton Police Service met Lyle Jorgenson, a then 5-year-old boy who had cancer. Goulet requested the meeting after learning that Lyle was being ridiculed at school because of his hair loss due to chemotherapy. Goulet was so moved by the boy's story; he rallied his colleagues to shave their heads in solidarity. The Cops for Cancer movement was born when Goulet contacted the Canadian Cancer Society to hold a head shaving fundraiser. The event concept spread and evolved to neighbouring police forces and eventually across the country raising millions of dollars for childhood cancer research and support services.

Today, hundreds of law enforcement and emergency services personnel have raised millions of dollars through Cops for Cancer events.

"We as a Service are committed to both the well-being of our members and supporting them and their families in our communities. This is an amazing opportunity to connect with youth in our community while also giving back and helping children living with cancer," says Niagara Regional Police Service Chief Bryan MacCulloch.

Funds raised through the tour will support world-class research that is helping to save and improve the lives of children locally and right across the country in addition to support services such as Wheels of Hope which helps patients and their families get to cancer treatment appointments.

Progress is being made against childhood cancer. The Canadian Cancer Society estimates that more than 80% of children diagnosed with cancer will survive at least five years past diagnosis.

"At the Canadian Cancer Society, we believe that one child with cancer is one too many," says Brooke Sherwood, Senior Manager of Annual Giving at the Canadian Cancer Society. "Childhood cancer is still the number one cause of disease-related death in Canadian children under the age of 15 years, and 2 out of 3 childhood cancer survivors suffer long-term side effects from their treatment. It is for these reasons that our partnership with the Niagara Regional Police Service and local first responders in addition to the support of those living in the Golden Horseshoe is of vital importance."

Help us pedal our way to end childhood cancer! To learn more, pledge a rider or make a donation visit copsforcancer.ca.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society is a national, community-based organization of volunteers whose mission is to eradicate cancer and enhance the quality of life of people living with cancer. Thanks to our donors and volunteers, CCS has the most impact, against the most cancers, in the most communities in Canada. Building on our progress, we are working with Canadians to change cancer forever. For more information, visit cancer.ca or call our toll-free bilingual Cancer Information Service at 1-888-939-3333 (TTY 1-866-786-3934

Stephanie Sabourin Niagara Regional Police Service 905-688-4111 stephanie.sabourin@niagarapolice.ca Stephanie Michaelides Canadian Cancer Society 416 323 7039 stephanie.michaelides@cancer.ca