Albireo Elects Anne Klibanski and Stephanie Okey to Board of Directors

BOSTON, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced the election of Anne Klibanski, M.D., and Stephanie Okey, M.S., to its board of directors.



"Albireo has reached a new stage in its growth, and I am delighted to welcome two very high-caliber leaders to our board," said David Chiswell, Ph.D., Chairman of Albireo's Board of Directors. "Anne is a proven leader with substantial rare disease research, clinical and hospital system experience, which will be helpful in guiding our development efforts. Stephanie's impressive track record of successful commercialization of rare disease therapies will be invaluable, as we move to Phase 3 development with A4250 and begin to consider plans for its potential approval and launch."

Dr. Klibanski is a recognized expert in the field of translational research, with a focus in rare diseases. She currently serves as the Laurie Carrol Guthart Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, as Chief Academic Officer (CAO) for Partners HealthCare and as Academic Dean for Partners HealthCare at Harvard Medical School. In her role as CAO, Dr. Klibanski oversees academic programs in research and education throughout the Partners HealthCare system. Dr. Klibanski also directs the Neuroendocrine Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she is a practicing clinician and serves on the General Executive Committee. In addition, Dr. Klibanski is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and serves on the board of directors for Partners International. Dr. Klibanski received a B.A. from Barnard College and an M.D. from New York University School of Medicine.

Ms. Okey brings more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry to Albireo's board of directors. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Head of North America, Rare Diseases, and U.S. General Manager, Rare Diseases, at Sanofi Genzyme. Prior to Sanofi Genzyme, Ms. Okey served in roles of increasing leadership at Genentech and Bristol-Myers Squibb. She has extensive experience in the commercialization of drug therapies, including nine rare disease therapeutics and four large-market drug therapies, with a specific focus on bringing therapeutic agents to health care providers, patients and stakeholders in a patient-centric business model. Ms. Okey holds a B.S. from Ohio State University and an M.S. from Wright State University.

In addition to these new appointments, Julia Brown and Heather Preston, M.D., have resigned from the company's board of directors.

"On behalf of the board and leadership team, I'd like to thank Heather and Julia for their years of service and counsel," said Dr. Chiswell. "Heather has been a valued member of the board since the inception of the company in 2008. She has played a fundamental role in moving the company toward our goal of being a leader in the treatment of liver disease. Julia has been an important contributor to our board after Albireo became a public entity following the merger with Biodel."

With these additions, the current Albireo Board membership is as follows:

David Chiswell, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board, Albireo; CEO, Kymab

Ron Cooper, President and CEO, Albireo

Michael Gutch, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Entasis Therapeutics

Roger Jeffs, Ph.D., former President and co-CEO, United Therapeutics

Anne Klibanski, M.D., Laurie Carrol Guthart Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Chief Academic Officer, Partners HealthCare

Stephanie Okey, former Senior Vice President, Head of North America, Rare Diseases, and U.S. General Manager, Rare Diseases, Sanofi Genzyme

Davey Scoon, Chair of the Board of Trustees, Allianz Global Investors

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused through its operating subsidiary on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases, and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo's lead product candidate, A4250, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases and is in Phase 3 development in its initial target indication, progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis. Albireo's clinical pipeline also includes two Phase 2 product candidates. Albireo's elobixibat, approved in Japan for the treatment of chronic constipation, is the first ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor approved anywhere in the world. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008.

Albireo Pharma is located in Boston, Massachusetts, and its key operating subsidiary is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

