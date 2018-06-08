Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation Subsidiary Obtains $20 Million Debt Facility from Investment Evolution Coin Ltd.

LAS VEGAS, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation ("Mr. Amazing Loans") (OTCQB:MRAL) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, MRAL Blockchain, LLC, has obtained a $20 million debt facility from Singapore company, Investment Evolution Coin Ltd. ("IEC Ltd"). IEC Ltd is currently 100% owned by certain Mr. Amazing Loans' stockholders, including Paul Mathieson, Mr. Amazing Loans' President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and sole director who is IEC Ltd's majority stockholder. The $20 million debt facility is structured as a 5-year revolving line of credit, with an interest rate of 12% per annum. The debt facility is due for repayment on June 7, 2023. In addition, in connection with the debt facility, IEC Ltd purchased 360,000 shares of Mr. Amazing Loans' Series H preferred stock, for an aggregate purchase price of $360,000.



About Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation

Mr. Amazing Loans is a Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reporting fintech company that provides online $5,000 and $10,000 unsecured consumer loans under the brand name "Mr. Amazing Loans" via its website and online application portal. Mr. Amazing Loans is a direct lender with state licenses and/or certificates of authority in 20 U.S. states and all loans are originated, processed and serviced out of our centralized Las Vegas, NV head office. For more information about Mr. Amazing Loans, please visit https://ir.mramazingloans.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in Mr. Amazing Loans' filings with the SEC. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Mr. Amazing Loans' control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Mr. Amazing Loans' current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Mr. Amazing Loans assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

The contents of the websites referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.

Contact:

Paul Mathieson

Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation

Chairman/CEO and Founder

MRAL@mramazingloans.com