Byzen Digital Announces Appointment of Christopher Percy as President and Chief Commercial Officer





Replaces President and COO Robert Walter Who Will Remain as Consultant to Byzen

NEW YORK, NY, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC:EPSV), a newly formed early stage Blockchain technology company building a multi-solution Blockchain platform launching in 2018, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Christopher Percy as President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) overseeing Byzen's core operations and financial functions. Mr. Percy will replace Robert Walter, President and Chief Operations Officer, whose contract will expire on June 30, 2018. Mr Walter will remain a Consultant to Byzen.

Chris Percy is currently Director of Kognisant Limited. Mr Percy founded Direct CCTV and Security Systems Limited, a UK-based company in 2003. Direct CCTV was a provider of custom security solutions for corporate clients such as Bank of America and Geopost. Mr Percy's unique methodology to providing these custom services led to customer demand on an international scale. In 2007 Mr Percy formed Direct Security Integration Inc. where he became President and CEO. Customer demand fuelled by rapid industry growth led to worldwide expansion for customers such as Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Mr Percy led the initial public offering of Direct Security in 2008/2009, including raising capital and liaising with investors. He stepped down from his position in October 2014.

"Byzen is poised for its next level of growth and development and the launch of its first products later in 2018. My mandate, along with our former CEO, was to bring Byzen to the public market with a publicly trading stock and we are proud to have accomplished that goal," said Robert Walter, President and COO of Byzen Digital. "Chris Percy, who has public company and fundraising experience within the London and broader markets, is the right person to guide Byzen through this next important stage of growth as the Board continues its search to deepen the management team. I remain confident that Byzen will deliver on its vision to bring easier access to the Blockchain by demystifying it for the masses."



About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a new player in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency trading market place. The company intends to bring greater simplicity, efficiency and security of this relatively new technology to the widest possible audience, through a number of innovative solutions, all providing step-by-step education as part of the customer journey.

Our chosen product markets are already growing exponentially and extremely scalable for the foreseeable future, and we firmly believe that now is the time to strike with a new approach as proposed, enabling us to widen the technology to an even greater audience of new clients, both consumer and corporate.

Byzen Digital already owns its own proprietary decentralized Cryptocurrency, called "Telecoin", and this currency will be launched formally in 2018 as part of a much broader go-to-market strategy. Additionally, Byzen Digital's own Cryptocurrencies will power their products and solutions from launch. The company also owns its own in-house media platform, "Digi Ex".

Byzen Digital, through its Management team, is well networked and connected into the world of Global Payments, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency trading, and the company is well equipped to deliver against both their short terms goals as well as mid-term ambitions to become the "go-to" company for both Corporate, Financial Institutions and Retailers for all of their future Blockchain needs. For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. he company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.





Contacts: Christopher Percy President and Chief Commercial Officer chris.p@byzendigital.com Investors: Stephanie Prince PCG Advisory Group 646-762-4518 sprince@pcgadvisory.com