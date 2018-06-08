Sarepta Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

-- Event to be Webcast Live –



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicine to treat rare neuromuscular diseases, will host its R&D Day on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 beginning at 7:30 a.m., Eastern Time. The program will showcase Sarepta's development strategy and highlight its deep pipeline across five therapeutic modalities, including gene therapy, gene editing, and its next-generation PPMO RNA chemistry.

The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at www.sarepta.com. Please connect to the webcast several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary. A conference call will also be provided for those who opt to listen to the event by telephone. The listen-only mode conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-534-7313 for domestic callers and +1-574-990-1451 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 1696005. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "2018 Sarepta R&D Day." An archived webcast will be available on Sarepta's website for 90 days following the event.

In addition to presentations by Sarepta's management team and a review of all of the Company's genetic medicine programs, the Company's R&D Day will feature presentations from renowned physicians and scientists in the field of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and genetic medicine, including Serge Braun, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, AFM-Telethon and president, Genosafe SA; Kevin M. Flanigan, M.D., director, Center for Gene Therapy, Nationwide Children's Hospital; Charles A. Gersbach, Ph.D., director, Center for Biomolecular and Tissue Engineering, Duke University; Jerry R. Mendell, M.D., Curran-Peters chair of pediatric research, Nationwide Children's Hospital; and Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D., recently appointed vice president, gene therapy of Sarepta's newly created gene therapy business unit. The agenda for Sarepta's 2018 R&D Day will be posted on the Company's website prior to the event.

Sarepta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicine to treat rare neuromuscular diseases. The Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its potentially disease-modifying DMD drug candidates. For more information, please visit: www.sarepta.com.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

