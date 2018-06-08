Innovest Global, Inc. New Record $350K Sales in May, Premier Clients, New Institutional Investor Highlight our June Shareholder Update

CLEVELAND, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovest Global Inc. (OTC:IVST) finished May with the second month in a row of record sales, this time at $350K and pacing the Commercial & Industrial Division at $4.2 million annual run rate. University Hospitals, a top 10 hospital in the USA, joined a Fortune 500 client in providing glowing testimonials. Winslow Asset Management reported it purchased Innovest stock along with purchasing Amgen, and Berkshire Hathaway.



"I would recommend Chagrin Safety Supply to anyone who is serious about implementing an effective, no hassle, first aid supply program," said Robert Liott, University Hospitals Health System Manager, Occupational Safety & Risk Control Services. Chagrin was Innovest's first ever acquisition, and supplies University Hospitals with first aid cabinets and supplies in a way that allows the hospital to not spend any employee time on the process. It's that level of service and excellence that have contributed to Chagrin's 35-year history.

Innovest's Call Center secured a $650K contract that will bill over $1 million in the first 12 months. The client's Vice-President noted Innovest's "outstanding relationship and quality of work" as reasons for the bid victory.

Management continues to be busy finalizing the imminent audit completion, as well as its plans to apply for uplist to the OTCQB, several pipeline acquisitions, the forthcoming Biotechnology & Health Sciences Launch, and other initiatives, including the continued focus on sales.

Innovest operates in the Conglomerates Industry, and grows by acquisition of operating companies in a few key industries that we feel are best suited for growth and value.

Look for much more information to come soon. Innovest uses Twitter, which can be accessed both on Twitter @innovestglobal and on the front page of our website www.innovestglobal.com , for important company updates. This includes information that may be material, so please follow us and visit our website regularly! For more information on Innovest contact info@innovestglobal.com, or call Innovest investor Relations Matt Rego at 216.815.1122.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTC Markets or the Securities and Exchange Commission.

http://www.innovestglobal.com

For more information on Innovest Investor Relations, Spotlight Growth, please visit http://www.SpotlightGrowth.com and http://www.Corporate.SpotlightGrowth.com.

You can also follow on social media:

Innovest Twitter: https://twitter.com/InnovestGlobal

Spotlight Growth Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpotlightGrowth

Spotlight Growth Facebook: https://facebook.com/Spotlight-Growth-103630363712364/

Spotlight Growth LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/spotlight-growth-732ba1147

Spotlight Growth Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spotlight_growth/