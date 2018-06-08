MEDIA ADVISORY: Canada bound! Over 50 rescued dogs landing in Toronto after being saved from a South Korean dog meat farm

MONTREAL, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to Pearson International Airport on Tuesday, June 12th to witness the arrival of 18 dogs rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm. In total, 51 dogs rescued from this facility are being transported to Canada in the coming days. Representatives with HSI/Canada will be on hand to field questions about the rescue and the campaign to end the dog meat trade.



The dogs will then be transported to HSI/Canada's Montreal emergency shelter, where journalists can meet the rescued dogs on Thursday from 10 am to noon (campaign experts will be present).

HSI/Canada staff participating in the farm closure are also available for phone or email interviews from South Korea June 9-12.

WHAT: Arrival of 18 rescued dogs at Pearson International Airport, tour of Montreal emergency shelter, interviews from South Korea.

WHO: Rescued dogs, HSI/Canada spokespeople and volunteers (Toronto, Montreal and South Korea).



WHERE & WHEN:

TORONTO, June 12 th , between 4 and 5 pm: Air Canada Cargo, Pearson International Airport - 2580 Britannia Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4W 2P7. Click here for the Google Map.

MONTREAL, June 14 th , between 10 am and noon: HSI/Canada's temporary emergency shelter in Montreal - 7314 Mountain Sights Ave (south of Jean-Talon West), Montreal, Quebec H4P 2A6. Click here for the Google Map.

SOUTH KOREA, June 9-12: interviews with HSI/Canada representatives by phone or email.

For interview requests, please call or email media contact below. To download high-resolution photos, click here; then click "create account" at the top of the page.

Media Contact: Aviva Vetter – office: 514 395-2914 x 205 / cell: 514-975-9720, email: avetter@hsi.org

Humane Society International/Canada is a leading force for animal protection, with active programs in companion animals, wildlife and habitat protection, marine mammal preservation, farm animal welfare and animals in research. HSI/Canada is proud to be a part of Humane Society International which, together with its partners, constitutes one of the world's largest animal protection organizations. Celebrating animals and confronting cruelty worldwide - on the web at www.hsicanada.ca.