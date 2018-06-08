Market Overview

Bombardier and Airbus to Hold Conference Call on C Series Partnership

Globe Newswire  
June 08, 2018 1:45am   Comments
MONTREAL, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX:BBD) and Airbus (EPA:AIR) will hold a conference call for media on Friday, June 8, 2018, starting at 7:00 a.m. EDT-1:00 p.m. CEST.

John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bombardier Inc.; Harald Wilhelm, Chief Financial Officer, Airbus and Airbus Commercial Aircraft, and Philippe Balducchi, Chief Executive Officer, C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, will discuss the C Series partnership and answer questions from the media.

DATE: Friday June 8, 2018
   
TIME: 1.1.1  7:00 a.m EDT / 1:00 p.m. CEST  

Media representatives who wish to join the call can do so by dialing one of the phone numbers below:

514 394 9320 or
1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)
+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

For information
Simon Letendre
Manager,
Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc. 
+514 861 9481
  
Marcella Cortellazzi
Head of Communications
C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership
+34 607 604 215

