WISEKEY, CHINA BRIDGE CAPITAL AND ENVESTBANK FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO DEVELOP CHINESE MARKET FOR WISEKEY PRODUCTS

Global IoT and Blockchain Security Chip Giant WISeKey Led by Exclusive Partner China Bridge Capital Expected to Settle in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

This release is a direct translation of a press release to be issued today in Chinese by China Bridge Capital.

June 8, 2018 Beijing, China



China's chip and network security industry announces another major event! The global industry giants facing the Internet of Things, blockchain and identity security in the next generation of information technology are determined to establish a new era in China and seek future development. Just 51 days since the ZTE incident, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that, "there is no national security if there is no network security, there will be no economic and social stability, and the interests of the broad masses of the people will not be guaranteed."

This company is Swiss internet and cybersecurity pioneer WISeKey International Holding Ltd ((", WISeKey", , SIX: WIHN, OTCQX:WIKYY). On June 5th, the company, accompanied by China Bridge Capital (CBC), began an intensive tour of Beijing, Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau in the Greater Bay District. On June 6th, the company and CBC signed an exclusive cooperation agreement for China to include innovative technology services group Envestbank, a China Bridge Capital portfolio company, for the establishment of a joint venture company headquartered in China. WISeKey will transfer and adapt some of its core intellectual property into the joint venture company to be compatible with national regulations. This will help make China Joint Venture the next generation of technology company based on "AI + loT + blockchain."

The joint venture reflects two levels of commitment from WISeKey and CBC. In addition to the services for commercial development of the market, CBC will invest in WISeKey and WISeKey will invest in Envestbank. The formal transaction is expected to close by August 2018.

CBC is a leading investment bank focused on providing next-generation unicorn enterprises with full-cycle financial services. CBC has transformed into a new growth point in the strategic emerging industries of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau in the Greater Bay Area, spurring a new engine of rapid economic growth in the Bay Area, serving China's strategic emerging industries and escorting global information security to promote the building of a dynamic "deep tech" community.

"I am very excited about this collaboration," said 'Edward Zeng Qing, the founder of China Bridge Capital. "We have been investing deeply in disruptive technology innovation for many years and WISeKey is one of the most exciting companies we have ever seen," he added.

Envestbank is a dynamic firm serving both global Fortune 500 and leading Chinese firms in their digital transformation. Led by Qing Song, who led IBM's and VMWare's hypergrowth in China over 15 years, Envestbank is a transformational enabler allowing companies to realize their maximum potential through the application of innovative leading technologies.

"WISeKey is a perfect fit with our Chinese clients, combining leading edge IoT and cybersecurity technology with Swiss neutrality," said Envestbank's CEO Qing Song. "The visit of General Secretary Xi Jinping to Switzerland last year reinforced our country's long and prosperous trade and financial relationship anchored in shared goals, work ethic and innovation."

WISeKey is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for network security and IoT smart chips, and the only company in the world that has a vertical integration platform of "PKI-security software PKI-trust root." WISeKey integrates the Trusted Security Architecture ("RoT") and Internet of Things microchips, provides a dual structure of public and private keys, delivering globally trusted cybersecurity solutions for Internet of Things, big data, blockchain and artificial intelligence.

WISeKey's universal trust anchor is recognized by application and operating system vendors worldwide; its "trust root chip-security software PKI-trust root" vertical integration platform is the only one in the world, covering everything from top-level design, data protection to information management.

WISeKey's list of overseas customers and partners includes many Fortune 500 companies in the world: Cisco, over 200 German and Swiss Banks, SAP, Microsoft, IBM, Hewlett-Packard, Novartis, Daimler, Bosch Electric, among others. WISeKey's service able industries include information technology, advanced manufacturing, new energy, automobiles, smart home, security, anti-counterfeiting, and smart cities.

Carlos Moreira, founder and CEO of WISeKey, stated during his visit to China this week that he attaches great importance to China and its huge market opportunities as the global market for microchips grows to over 10 billion at a fast speed playing an important role in stimulating the next generation of China's IT industry. "China holds the key to the future of the 4th Industrial Revolution. Bringing WISeKey's technology together with the development capability and capacity of China, serving both its own and the global market, will have a phenomenal impact on the growth of our company."

The Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau in the Bay Area are expected to attract the global giants of the Internet of Things, blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and identity security for the next generation of information technology attracting the global integration of China's strategic emerging industries. "We are pleased to see Bay Area recast the spirit of the Special Zone, renew the passionate determination and political commitment to rejuvenate it, turn it into a "dynamic second pioneering enterprise," said Zeng Qing. After visiting the region, WISeKey is strongly considering Bay Area as the hub for their China venture.

Edward Zeng believes that China's reform and opening up have risen peacefully, but Western developed countries are very vulnerable to the traditional history of the emergence of great powers. The emerging powers must be prepared to effectively deal with the containment of large countries. Both the preparation of science and technology cooperation based on good intentions, the breakthrough of core technologies based on independent innovation, and global integration are necessary. Because WISeKey originates from a neutral position in Switzerland, in addition to bringing next-generation information technology, this cooperation is also of great significance to China's promotion of global economic integration and the construction of human destiny community.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About China Bridge Capital:

China Bridge Capital (CBC), established in 2004, is one of the first investment management companies in China. Founded by Mr. Edward Qing Zeng, recognized as one of China's founding internet industry leaders, CBC is engaged in providing alternative financial services to establish the bridge in China for global disruptive technology companies. The total Assets Under Management by the China Bridge Capital fund business is more than 10 billion rmb. The company's current ecosystem includes mobile, cloud, retail, social network, real estate, electric vehicle, movie theaters, sports and cultural centers, and medical services businesses. For more information, visit http://www.chinabridgecapital.com/

About Envestbank

Envestbank is a next generation Chinese company facilitating and enabling the transformation of corporations from traditional markets to the digital era. Envestbank develops, manages and services enhanced ecosystems for digital integration with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) & Blockchain, Cybersecurity and Big Data.

