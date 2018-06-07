Arbutus Strengthens Management Team With Appointment of David C. Hastings as New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and WARMINSTER, Pa., June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), an industry-leading Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) therapeutic solutions company, today announced the appointment of David Hastings as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 11, 2018. Mr. Hastings will assume the CFO role from Koert VandenEnden, Arbutus' interim Chief Financial Officer.



"We're excited to welcome David Hastings to Arbutus as our new CFO," said Dr. Mark J Murray, CEO of Arbutus. "David brings extensive financial, operational, and strategic experience in the biotech industry, and will be a great asset to us as we further advance toward our goal of delivering a cure for chronic HBV and seek to maximize value for shareholders."

Mr. Hastings previously served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Incyte Corporation (a life sciences company focused on oncology) from 2003 until 2014. During this time, Mr. Hastings oversaw all financial aspects as Incyte transitioned from research and development to commercialization following the launch of Jakafi®(ruxolitinib). Mr. Hastings also previously served as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of ArQule Inc. During his tenure at ArQule, he played an important role in ArQule's transition into a drug discovery and development organization, and in two strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of Cyclis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Hastings was with Genzyme Corporation as its Vice President and Corporate Controller, and with Sepracor, Inc. where he was Director of Finance. Most recently, Mr. Hastings served as the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Unilife Corporation (a medical device company) from 2015 to 2017 and as its Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer from 2016 to 2017.

"I look forward to joining the Arbutus team and am excited about Arbutus's mission to cure chronic HBV, a significant unmet medical need," said David Hastings. "I believe Arbutus is well positioned scientifically, operationally and financially to achieve this all important goal."

Mr. VandenEnden, Arbutus' current interim Chief Financial Officer, will remain as a member of the executive leadership team in the role of Chief Accounting Officer and will continue to act as Arbutus' Principal Accounting Officer during a period of transition to Mr. Hastings.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:ABUS) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B (HBV) infection. Arbutus is developing multiple drug candidates, each of which have the potential to improve upon the standard of care (SOC) and contribute to a curative combination regimen to improve patient outcomes and deliver a potential cure for HBV. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

