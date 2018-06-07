Brookfield Asset Management Submits Written Consent to the TSX as Evidence of Brookfield Property Partners Unitholder Approval of the GGP Transaction

BROOKFIELD NEWS, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ("BPY") (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSX:BPY) announced today that in connection with BPY's previously announced agreement to acquire GGP Inc. ("GGP") (the "Transaction"), Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("Brookfield Asset Management"), which beneficially owns an approximate 69% limited partnership interest in BPY on a fully-exchanged basis, has provided the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") with written consent confirming that it is in favor of the Transaction. This written consent satisfies the BPY unitholder approval requirement of the TSX. Please refer to BPY's press release from March 26, 2018 for further details of the Transaction.



Pursuant to the Transaction, which was negotiated at arm's length, BPY will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of GGP other than those shares currently held by BPY and its affiliates. GGP shareholders will be entitled to elect to receive, for each GGP common share, either $23.50 in cash or either one limited partnership unit of BPY (a "BPY unit") or one share of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. ("BPR"), subject to proration based on aggregate cash consideration of $9.25 billion. The implied blended value of the consideration of $21.79 per GGP share (based on the closing price of a BPY unit as at market close on March 23, 2018) represents an implied premium of 14.6% to the closing price for GGP common shares of $19.01 as of November 6, 2017, the last completed trading day before the first reported rumor of a potential acquisition of GGP by BPY.

Under applicable TSX rules, the Transaction requires the approval of BPY unitholders, as the number of BPY units to be issued in the Transaction exceeds 25% of the total number of outstanding BPY units. BPY may issue a maximum of 281,564,838 BPY units to GGP shareholders upon closing of the Transaction, which represents approximately 40% of the 698,716,560 outstanding BPY units as of the date of the merger agreement for the Transaction on a fully-exchanged basis (assuming the exchange of the redemption-exchange units of Brookfield Property L.P. and the limited partnership units of Brookfield Office Properties Exchange L.P. but excluding the Class A preferred limited partnership units of Brookfield Property L.P.) and approximately 110% of the 255,023,013 outstanding BPY units as of the date of the merger agreement (on a non-fully-exchanged basis). An additional maximum of 2 million BPY units may be issuable post-closing of the Transaction in connection with options previously granted to existing option holders of GGP, which are being assumed by BPY in accordance with section 611(f) of the TSX Company Manual.

The TSX has also approved the issuance by BPY to Brookfield Asset Management on a private placement basis of 21,276,596 BPY units at a price of $23.50 upon conversion of preferred shares of an affiliate of BPY held by Brookfield Asset Management. The number of BPY units issuable in the Transaction and on a private placement basis to Brookfield Asset Management represents approximately 43% of the outstanding BPY units as of the date of the merger agreement (on a fully-exchanged basis). Up to a total of 304,841,434 BPY units are issuable upon closing of the Transaction, the private placement to Brookfield Asset Management and post-closing in connection with the exercise of options assumed by BPY in the Transaction.

In addition, in connection with the Transaction, Brookfield Asset Management has entered into a rights agreement with a rights agent, pursuant to which Brookfield Asset Management would satisfy the exchange rights of holders of BPR shares with BPY units or cash at Brookfield Asset Management's sole election in the event that (i) BPR has not satisfied its exchange obligations to exchange the BPR Shares for cash in accordance with the terms of such shares and (ii) an affiliate of BPY has not elected to satisfy BPR's exchange obligations. The full text of the rights agreement is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under BPY's profile.

Following completion of the Transaction and the private placement, Brookfield Asset Management will continue to be the largest unitholder of BPY, beneficially owning over 50% limited partnership interest in BPY on a fully-exchanged basis and there will be no new control person of BPY resulting from the Transaction.

The Transaction remains subject to the approval of (1) GGP shareholders representing at least two-thirds of the outstanding GGP common stock and (2) GGP shareholders representing a majority of the outstanding GGP common stock not owned by BPY and its affiliates. It is also subject to other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise.

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.

