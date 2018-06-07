Transporeon Group Americas Strengthens Sales Team with Promotion of Patrick Pretorius to Director of Sales

PHILADELPHIA, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transporeon Group Americas , a global provider of a cloud-based supply chain execution platform encompassing transportation management, carrier sourcing and dock scheduling, announces that Patrick Pretorius has been promoted to sales director of Ticontract, a new role based in Fort Washington, PA. The promotion is accompanied by several strategic hires to support sales and operations in a key growth market for the company.



"Our consistent momentum shows that Transporeon has quickly become integral to our customers' transportation and logistics processes through increased digitization and collaboration across the supply chain," says Ed Moran, managing director and senior vice president of sales and marketing at Transporeon Group Americas. "The decision to expand our Ticontract sales presence was a logical step in our business growth strategy, and Patrick, who has taken on increasing levels of responsibility and leadership at Transporeon, was a natural fit for this new position."

With 14 years of experience on four continents in intermodal procurement, contract logistics and supply chain solutions, Pretorius has deep expertise in creating value for his customers through intelligent and sustainable transportation procurement strategies. He joined the business development team at Transporeon Group in Singapore in 2014. Prior to his position with Transporeon Group, Pretorius served in marketing and management roles with Pantos Logistics and Hyundai Merchant Marine in the Asia-Pacific region.

As director of sales, Pretorius will be responsible for sustaining growth of Ticontract in North America while managing a team of business development managers and inside sales representatives, in addition to overseeing customer support and marketing strategy for the region.

Transporeon Group has reached several notable milestones in the past year, including the addition of 7,600 carriers to its global transportation network, which facilitated the movement of about 11.7 billion dollars in tendered freight across the world in 2017. For more information about how this innovative end-to-end digital logistics platform can help manufacturers find capacity, minimize transportation spend and improve efficiencies within logistics operations, please visit http://www.transporeon-group.com/us.

About Transporeon Group Americas

Transporeon is the cloud-based logistics platform that enables a worldwide collaborative network of logistics professionals. This global platform for intelligent transport logistics creates a digital connection between shippers and carriers, achieving smarter, transparent and more cost-effective movement of goods around the world. By digitizing the entire logistics supply chain, it also enables real communication and collaboration across the worldwide shipper-carrier community. The company links a global network of more than 1,000 shippers (manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers), 65,000 carriers (logistics and transportation service providers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, and brokers), and more than 100,000 users in over 100 countries through a range of software-as-a-service solutions currently available in 24 language versions.

Unique in the market, Transporeon Group solutions include onboarding, consultancy, and lifetime support with multilingual customer support. This ensures a customized fit for each organization, boosting shipper/carrier performance and cutting costs while optimizing carrier margins and lowering CO2 emissions. Transporeon services are ISO-27001 certified, and the group has global presence with offices across the U.S., Europe, Russia and Asia. Transporeon Group Americas is based in Fort Washington, PA. For more information, visit www.transporeon-group.com/us .

