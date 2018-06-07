SimplyFun Hits Award Milestone

Bellevue, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyFun, LLC., publisher of award-winning educational board games, marked a milestone of 200 award wins when their new Language Arts game, ARTributes, earned a PAL Award in May 2018.

SimplyFun games began winning awards in 2005, one year into the company's operation. Since then, games have continued to earn awards, including three from Oppenheim Toy Portfolio and the prestigious Mensa Select award for Math & STEM game Amalgam in 2017.

Other leading organizations include Creative Child, NAPPA, Academics' Choice and Teacher's Choice Awards.

SimplyFun games have earned these awards for their unique and easy-to-learn concepts, interactive components and specific skill-building features. Working with notable game designers such as Reiner Knizia, Michael Schacht, Alan Moon and Aaron Weissblum combined with SimplyFun's commitment to high quality have attributed to the continuous recognition of SimplyFun games.

"We take great pride in the level of thoughtfulness that goes into the design and playability of our games," said SimplyFun President and CEO Patty Pearcy. "As a result, SimplyFun games provide a strong combination of fun and learning to kids of all ages."

About SimplyFun

SimplyFun believes in the undeniable power of shared play to learn, grow, and realize our fullest, brightest potential. We champion a vibrant, play-based education that enriches our families and ourselves. To contribute to what's truly important in life—the potential of our children, the success of our schools, and our own personal fulfillment.

Founded in 2004, SimplyFun provides its Playologists (Independent Consultants) the opportunity to make a difference for kids and families with its skills-focused board games while earning income through direct sales opportunities in person and online. http://www.simplyfun.com

