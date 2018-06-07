Annual Gentlemen's Ball Event Raises Funds Against Human Trafficking

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 2, Mr. Christopher King, grandson of Blues Legend BB King, and his Gentlemen's Course non-profit held the Gentlemen's Ball Against Human Trafficking event in Downtown Clearwater's Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology's international religious retreat, raising funds for anti-human trafficking efforts. The event included an awards presentation to several youth for completing the program, an award to the "2018 Gentleman of the Year", and a survivor of human trafficking as the keynote speaker.



Mr. Christopher King presented the Gentleman of the Year award to Mr. Xian Lyn at the Gentlemen's Ball Against Human Trafficking in the Fort Harrison on Saturday June 2nd.





The event began with a buffet dinner prepared by the gold medal-winning Fort Harrison chefs. Mr. Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater, welcomed the guests to the Fort Harrison and quoted Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, Founder of Scientology: "Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream."

Mr. King served as the Master of Ceremonies and spoke about his Gentlemen's Course. Since last year he has educated over 1,500 youth in Hillsborough/Pinellas/Pasco schools on his introductory course on etiquette and human rights. The Gentlemen's Course partners with United for Human Rights, (UHR), an international non-profit sponsored by the Church of Scientology. UHR focuses on educating youth on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to inspire them to become advocates for peace and tolerance.

"I was told, ‘King you will not succeed, King you will not accomplish the goals you have set forth,'" Mr. Christopher King stated during the event. "Well I'm here to tell you today that not only have we succeeded, but we have grown tremendously and will continue to grow over the next coming years."

One young woman who was also an awardee told her story when she was trafficked, and how she became a survivor. She warned everyone how easy it is to be tricked by someone through social media, and that it's important to know who you are talking to before trusting them completely.

The awards were given to 10 youth from the Tampa Bay community. One in particular has brought it upon himself to set an example of what it means to be a gentleman – good manners, treating others with respect and living a moral life. Because of his efforts, Mr. Xian Lyn was presented with the Gentleman of the Year award.

The 300 guests finished the evening with entertainment by the Church of Scientology's Flag Band with guest performers Joann Andrews and Palmer Miray.

For more information or to get involved with the Gentlemen's Course or Youth for Human Rights, please contact the Human Rights Center in Downtown Clearwater at (727) 467-6960.

About United for Human Rights Florida:

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, "Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream."

Dylan Pires

(727) 467-6860

