TSANet appoints new board member

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry's largest vendor neutral support alliance, has appointed Charlotte Post, 3rd Party Vendor Manager at Cisco Systems, to the TSANet Board of Directors.



"In a growing world of multivendor collaboration, TSANet provides an uncomplicated engagement process that simplifies collaboration between vendors and ultimately strengthens Cisco's relationships with our customers," said Charlotte. "I am honored to join the TSANet Board of Directors and look forward to helping the membership realize the power of collaboration in support of our shared customers."

"I've had the pleasure of working with Charlotte in various capacities within the TSANet framework. Her skills and leadership will be a perfect asset to a highly productive Board of Directors," said Dennis Smeltzer, TSANet President.

Charlotte joined Cisco in 2012 where she became a dedicated vendor support manager for the Data Center Solutions TAC Team and subject matter expert of TSANet for Cisco global support stakeholders and strategic partners. Then in 2015 Charlotte joined the 3rd Party Enablement Team, responsible for development and implementation of global services delivery strategy for third party vendors across all solutions. She coordinates with vendors and customers during escalations, manufacturing and field services issues, RMA's and other operational processes. As program owner, Charlotte works to continuously to globally promote the benefits of the TSANet collaboration tools to Cisco support engineers. She is responsible for actively onboarding new vendors to TSANet by providing content, best practice guidance while also ensuring custom process documentation remains relevant and current.

Charlotte joins the existing board members: René Karel (VMware), Doug Jones (NetApp), Jim West (Citrix Systems), Jim Rubish (IBM), Richard Long (Actian Corporation), Kenny Loo (Dell EMC), Uwe Schaefer (Hewlett-Packard Enterprise), Michelle Huenink (Microsoft), Deepak Chawla (Nutanix) and Sandra Falzarano (Red Hat).

About TSANet

Founded in 1993, TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network) is a worldwide, multi vendor alliance that offers an industry-wide forum to facilitate servicing multi vendor customers while providing an infrastructure for more efficient multi vendor problem solving. Membership consists of more than five hundred software and hardware companies. TSANet can be reached at (913) 345-9311 or at www.tsanet.org.

