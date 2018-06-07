World Health Energy Holdings Issues Shareholder Update

NEW YORK, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Health Energy Holdings (OTC:WHEN), a diversified Software, Cybersecurity, Financial and Energy company, has released the following update to its shareholders.



SHAREHOLDER UPDATE

As previously announced, on October 23, 2017, World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. entered into definitive agreements to purchase 70% of UCG Inc., an Israeli-managed Software and Cyber Company which owns 100% of RNA Israel Ltd, an industry leader in Cyber 360 with over 1 million NIS sales per year. http://www.ucgzone.com/

World Health Energy Holdings has had a number of major changes in the past few months including the recent passing of one of its original Founders and Directors, Chaim J. Lieberman. Subsequently, the remaining Board of Directors have decided to restructure the company, including canceling a significant amount of the outstanding shares with details to be announced in the near future. This substantial reduction of shares outstanding is the first step in the necessary financial restructuring to enhance shareholder value.

By mutual agreement, Uri Tadelis, CEO of World Health Energy Holding, will be resigning and a cybersecurity experienced CEO will be appointed in the near future. Both George Baumoehl and Gaya Rosenzweig will remain as Directors. The company has secured an investment of US $2.2 million for working capital to further develop and market its proprietary products, including monitoring intelligence and cyber securities with App's to be announced.

Free Cyber Defense application for the public: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ucg.dev.cybderDefense

WHEN will continue to update shareholders through news releases, website updates and required SEC filings. We thank you for your patience and continued support.

Board of Directors

Investor Database for Future Press Releases and Industry Updates

Interested investors and shareholders are invited to be added to the corporate e-mail database for corporate press releases and periodic industry updates by sending an e-mail to: info@worldhealthenergy.com

About World Health Energy Holdings (www.worldhealthenergy.com)

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (WHEN) is a diversified energy, health and financial software company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. WHEN has great potential but is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to maintain our website and associated computer systems, our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one of more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contacts: World Health Energy Holdings, Inc +1-862-289-0003 info@worldhealthenergy.com