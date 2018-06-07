Mondelēz International to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. today announced it will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 13, at 6 a.m. EDT. Presenting on behalf of the company will be Executive Vice President and President, Mondelēz Europe Hubert Weber. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/z83t3z6n.



