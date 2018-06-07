WorkDone Inc. Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign On truCrowd.com

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkDone Inc., a provider of machine learning-based workforce automation services, announced today that it has launched a Reg. CF offering, on the equity crowdfunding platform www.truCrowd.com (owned and operated by truCrowd, Inc.).



"WorkDone is AI with a conscience," stated WorkDone CEO Joe Rogers, who has 30 years of experience in enterprise content management. "Our goal is not to replace people, but rather, to replace the countless hours of low-value busywork that prevent people from excelling and business from operating efficiently. We feel bringing this product and service to market, is as much about people, as it is technology. Leveraging the JOBS Act and bringing this opportunity to the masses through crowdfunding was one of the best ways to both raise capital and give people another opportunity to excel."

Using patent-pending, Expertise Capture technology, the company's WorkDone Monitor enables organizations to seamlessly automate business processes between major SaaS platforms (Salesforce, Sage Intacct, NetSuite, etc.). This can be done with no user training or programming required. The AI assistants generated by WorkDone — known as Agents — can be used internally or hired out to the general public on the WorkDone Marketplace.

Mr. Rogers continued, "Machine learning, blockchain and cloud BPM technologies have reached a point where much of the dullest, most repetitive work tasks can be automated with minimal human effort. It's time for SaaS-based back-office work to see the productivity gains that automation has already brought to other sectors of the economy.

"With WorkDone's AI agents, labor costs can be drastically reduced so people are finally freed up to do higher value work which presents greater opportunity for future long-term employment."

Vincent Petrescu, CEO of truCrowd, Inc., stated, "We are excited to put a startup of the caliber of WorkDone on our crowdfunding platform. We hope to continue onboarding such amazing companies with the assistance of Digital Arts Media Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI). We wish WorkDone the greatest success with their crowdfunding campaign."

About WorkDone Inc.

WorkDone, "AI With A Conscience", enables organizations to seamlessly automate business processes between major SaaS platforms (Sage Intacct, Salesforce, NetSuite, etc.) with no user training or programming required. Their patent-pending technology, Expertise Capture, uses machine learning to train WorkDone Agents to complete repetitive back office tasks so humans can do higher value work. WorkDone Agents interoperate to create systems of intelligence that preserve the corporate memory so that no institutional knowledge is lost when an employee retires or leaves the company.

Forward Looking Statements

