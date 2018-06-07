Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces 2018 Investor Day

FAIRFAX, Va., June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Monday, July 9, 2018 with presentations given by Bruce Wardinski, President and CEO of Playa Hotels & Resorts along with other members of executive management.

What: Playa Hotels & Resorts 2018 Investor Day

When: Monday, July 9, 2018 from 10:00 AM to Noon ET

Where: Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, New York, NY

To RSVP: Click Here

The day's agenda and slide presentations will be available on: investors.playaresorts.com. Those not attending the event are invited to view the live webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/im7h563s.



About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ("Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 20 resorts (7,769 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, THE Royal Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Resort & Spa Rose Hall, Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort. Playa also owns five resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Ryan Hymel

IR@PlayaResorts.com



Media Contact:

Laura Lopez

llopez@njfpr.com

212.228.1500