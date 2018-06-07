AmeraMex International Names Susan Anderson as Chief Operating Officer

CHICO, Calif., June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and tactical military vehicles, announced the appointment of Susan Anderson as Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Anderson will replace Michael Maloney, acting COO and board member.



AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "On behalf of everyone at the Company, I would like to thank Mike for his many contributions as acting COO. He has been a tremendous asset to the Company and will continue to do so through his position as a member of the AmeraMex board of directors.

"As we position the company for robust growth, the board felt a fulltime COO was a necessity. We are pleased to name Susan to that position. She has been with the company for 15 years and has implemented significant organizational efficiencies and processes that have resulted in improved customer service, reporting and staff alignment. Her versatility and knowledge of the daily operations across all departments make her a valuable asset, now and in the future."

Reporting directly to CEO Lee Hamre, Anderson will be responsible for overseeing the company's ongoing operations and procedures. She will design and implement day-to-day policies that promote company growth, culture and vision.

About AmeraMex

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

