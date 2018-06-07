Levine Leichtman Capital Partners and Management Acquire Squla

LOS ANGELES, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP") announced today that it is partnering with management to acquire Squla (the "Company"). The Company's management team, headed by CEO Serge Bueters, will invest alongside LLCP.



Squla is the leading consumer education brand for parents and their children in the Netherlands. Launched in 2010 by André Haardt and based in Amsterdam, the Company provides interactive educational tools for primary school students. Squla is linked to the Dutch national curriculum and is designed to supplement a student's education in a fun and adaptive way. While originally targeting home use, Squla is now also used in classrooms throughout the Netherlands.

Regarding the investment, Serge Bueters commented, "We are very excited about this next step and look forward to jointly continuing our mission to help as many primary school children as possible to experience progress through Squla's fun learning approach."

Bueters added, "We believe we have found an excellent partner in LLCP to further grow our business and expand into new services, such as this week's launch of our new service for children with reading and spelling difficulties: TaalExtra. LLCP has a long history as a value-added partner for its portfolio companies. I value their vast experience in the educational space as well as their local Dutch presence as part of a global network."

According to Wouter Snoeijers, Managing Director of LLCP, "We are thrilled to partner with Serge Bueters and the Squla management team and look forward to supporting them in their mission. Squla greatly improves educational outcomes for primary school children in the Netherlands, and we look forward to supporting its continued growth and success."

For more information, visit http://www.llcp.com.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

LLCP is a Los Angeles, California based private investment firm that has managed approximately $9.7 billion of institutional capital since its inception. LLCP invests in middle market companies located in the United States and Europe. LLCP is currently making new investments through Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Private Capital Solutions, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe, L.P., LLCP Co-Investment Fund, L.P. and Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital, LLC. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, London and The Hague.

