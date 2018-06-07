Empire Communities and Hamilton Tiger-Cats Announce Exclusive Partnership Bringing Homeowners Closer to the Team

Vaughan, ON, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have teamed up to provide homeowners across Southwestern Ontario with behind-the-scenes access and exclusive football experiences throughout the 2018 CFL season. The partnership promises to bring Empire homeowners and Hamilton's local team closer together through online content, game day events and ticket giveaways offering football fans VIP access to their favourite Tiger-Cats.



Each week, a new episode of the Beyond the Stripes vlog series will air on YouTube, providing an inside look into the life of Tiger-Cats players and their connection with the community. From videos on getting game day ready, to the team's favourite spots in Hamilton, off-duty activities and behind-the-scenes fun at Tim Horton's Field, viewers will have the opportunity to be a part of the action.



"Empire has been long-time supporters of community events and local sports teams in the communities we build in, so we are very excited to be working with the Tiger-Cats to bring our homeowners unprecedented access through the 2018 season," says Sue MacKay, VP of Marketing at Empire Communities. "Local sports have a positive impact on community togetherness, overall wellness and local pride, which is why a partnership that brings our homeowners and their local team closer together was such an amazing opportunity for us to be part of."





For 25 years, Empire has been building master-planned communities in Southwestern Ontario and shares a love for sports and community unity with their homeowners. As many of the master-planned communities they build in are located in and around the Hamilton area, their local team has always been the Tiger-Cats and this exclusive partnership promises great potential for what the future will bring for these two organizations.



"We're extremely proud to welcome Empire Communities, one of Canada's largest integrated master-planned community homebuilders, to the Tiger-Cats corporate partner family," said Matt Afinec, Executive Vice President, Business Operations for the Tiger-Cats. "We share a passion for the people in our community and we're excited to join forces with an organization that provides families and individuals with a place they can call home in our own backyard."

Watch Episode One for a sneak-peak into what viewers can expect from this new partnership and video series. Stay tuned to Empire's blog for new information on how homeowners and community members can get involved.

ABOUT EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Vaughan-based, Empire Communities ( empirecommunities.com ) is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 25 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 10,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest homebuilders in Canada with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern United States.

ABOUT THE HAMILTON TIGER-CATS FOOTBALL CLUB

A proud member of the Canadian Football League (CFL), the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have a rich 149-year history which includes 15 Grey Cup Championships. Season seats, group tickets, flex packs and single-game tickets can be purchased online at ticats.ca/tickets or by calling 905-547-2287. The organization is also extremely active in the Hamilton community, running numerous programs geared towards the team's longstanding community mission of promoting healthy, active and empowered youth ( ticats.ca/community/ ). For more information, log onto ticats.ca .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Atara Cadesky

Marketing Coordinator

T: 905-307-8102 ext. 1164

M: 416-803-3101

acadesky@empirecommunities.com

