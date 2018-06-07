Join OnTrac at the Sun Valley Facility Ribbon Cutting Event on June 21st

SUN VALLEY, Calif., June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTrac, a logistics company specializing in connecting shippers to local delivery companies in the Western United States, is preparing for their first ribbon cutting event of the 2018 calendar year. The Sun Valley facility opened its doors at the end of 2017 and has been operational for five months. The previous location was roughly 50,000 square feet. The new location is now five times the size in terms of square footage. Now at over 250,000 square feet, the new facility has increased from five total load and dock doors to 11 doors for load/unload and 32 dock doors.



To celebrate the company's large expansion in Southern California, OnTrac invites the community to their grand opening event on Thursday, June 21st, 2018 from 12:30 to 1:30pm at 11051 Pendleton Street, Sun Valley, California 91352. Lunch will be served for guests along with a ribbon cutting ceremony, facility tours, an iPad raffle, and parting gifts. Please use the link, https://goo.gl/dMnmu4, to register all guests in your party no later than Monday, June 18th, 2018.

OnTrac General Manager Laurence Mason says, "As one of the 19 facilities in California, I am very proud to be a part of the steady growth that OnTrac has seen in the Southwest. On behalf of the OnTrac employees at Sun Valley, we are excited to be able to show the community who we are and what we're doing to offer an alternative solution to the national carriers with a focus on timeliness, quality customer service, and affordability."

About OnTrac

OnTrac specializes in logistics services throughout the eight western area states, an area that is home to over 65 million consumers. OnTrac was founded in 1991, and has grown to become a top choice for e-commerce and companies looking to speed up parcel distribution without additional costs associated with national carriers. In 2014, OnTrac launched DirectPost, and became the first logistics company to offer a USPS Package Consolidation Service. OnTrac is a SmartWay Transport Partner, a USPS Workshare Partner, and is integrated with over thirty different multi-carrier software providers. OnTrac is comprised of three divisions based on service offerings; overnight, messenger, and international. For more information on overnight services, call 800.334.5000 or visit ontrac.com. For more information on messenger services, call 888.334.5001 or visit ontracmessenger.com. For more information on international services, call 800.628.4868 or visit ontracinternational.com.

