Maxta Announces Reseller Agreement With Connection to Provide Choice in Hyperconvergence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxta Inc., a leading provider of hyperconvergence software, today announced a strategic reseller agreement with Connection, a leading technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets. Under this agreement, Maxta hyperconvergence software and pre-configured systems will be sold through Connection, providing the marketplace with a flexible hyperconvergence solution that empowers customers to reduce capital and operating costs.



"Our partnership with Connection validates the need for a hyperconverged solution that provides customers the ability to order pre-configured systems, software for existing servers, or a combination of both," said Yoram Novick, Maxta founder and chief executive. "Our solution's value lies in the fact that, unlike appliance-based hyperconverged solutions, Maxta doesn't require customers to repurchase the software every time they refresh their hardware, or add complete nodes just to increase capacity. We are excited to work with a world-class organization such as Connection to provide a venue for customers to quickly and easily get a hyperconverged solution that fits their needs."

Maxta hyperconvergence software reduces capital and operating costs by up to 70 percent and frees IT from the refresh and upgrade cycles of traditional storage vendors. Moreover, Maxta offers customers the freedom and flexibility to choose or change hardware and hypervisors so they can avoid vendor lock-in. Maxta supports every major server brand and multiple hypervisors. In addition, with Maxta, it's easy to run mixed workloads on the same cluster with no performance penalty. Additional information about hyperconvergence solutions with Maxta software now available through Connection can be found at http://www.connection.com/.

About Maxta

Maxta is the only hyperconvergence provider that gives IT the freedom to choose both servers and abstraction layers including hypervisors and containers. Maxta's unique software approach to hyperconvergence enables IT to scale storage independent of compute, run mixed workloads on the same cluster, and eliminate the hyperconverged appliance refresh tax as there is no need to repurchase the HCI software license when refreshing server hardware. Maxta is available as software only or as preconfigured solution on most brands of server hardware. For more information, visit us at www.maxta.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com) (NASDAQ:CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2008 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH.

In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that they can solve the most complex issues of their customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

