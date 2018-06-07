Leading North American Beauty Company New Avon LLC Joins Determine, Inc. East Region User Group

CARMEL, Ind., June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM), a pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced today that leading fashion forward and women's empowerment company New Avon LLC will be sharing its technology experience at the Determine East Region User Group on June 12, 2018 at the W Hotel in Washington, DC.



The East Region User Group brings together top companies working with Determine in an extensive program of interactive product sessions, workshops and networking. This series of full-day immersive regional and global events provides CPO's, General Counsel, practitioners and platform administrators with the opportunity to exchange product and business feedback with other customers, product experts and the Determine executive team.

"Having a truly technology-forward company like New Avon LLC be a key part of the East Region User Group will add a critical perspective to the event. As a company that pushes boundaries in every aspect of their business, sharing their insights and experience first-hand provides invaluable learning for not only all customers attending, but our product and executive teams as well. That's what our regional User Group events are all about."

— Patrick Stakenas, President, CEO and Director, Determine, Inc.

Additional Determine User Groups are held in Paris, France, Laguna Beach, California, London, UK and Chicago, Illinois.

Companies interested in learning how to achieve continued source-to-pay and contract management success are invited to contact Determine and visit the Determine Events Calendar.

About New Avon LLC

New Avon LLC ("Avon") is the leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. Avon's product portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance and personal care products, featuring iconic brands such as ANEW, Avon Color, mark.by Avon, and Skin So Soft, as well as fashion and accessories. Avon has a 130-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $1 billion globally toward eradicating breast cancer and domestic violence. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avon.com.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

Contact

Media Relations:

Mike Mitchell

Determine Inc.

+1.650.532.1590

pr@determine.com



