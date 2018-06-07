RoadOne IntermodaLogistics' Parent Corporation Continues Intermodal Network Expansion with Acquisition of First Coast Logistics

RANDOLPH, Mass., June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Light Partners, the holding company for RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, as well as Quality Logistics Services doing business as American and U.S. IntermodaLogistics, expands its intermodal drayage and logistics operations with the acquisition of First Coast and Mile High Logistics of Jacksonville, Florida. With broad penetration of the U.S. Southeast, along with a network of agency terminals on the U.S. East Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Gulf, First Coast and Mile High strengthen the joint operations of these affiliated companies. Together, they have more than 1600 drivers at 60 locations throughout the U.S.



"I am thrilled to bring on First Coast and Mile High Logistics to our national network to deliver the capacity and service capabilities our customers depend on. Harold ‘Buddy' Bowser Jr. has established an impressive and well-respected intermodal drayage business over these last 27 years. He joins our team, also led by RoadOne COO, David McLaughlin, to continue strengthening our customer-focused service portfolio," said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics and CEO and President of Bright Light Partners. "Additionally, First Coast and Mile High will benefit from our strong fuel, truck and insurance purchasing capabilities, national warehousing and depot services, as well as our advanced, end-to-end technology platform."

Kendall Kellaway III, VP Commercial Strategy at RoadOne IntermodaLogistics said, "Over the last few years we've implemented a three-prong growth strategy consisting of organic and agent growth and acquisitions to expand our national intermodal network. We're pleased to provide increased capacity and comprehensive intermodal logistics solutions to meet the pressing needs of today's supply chains."

First Coast and Mile High Logistics president Harold ‘Buddy' Bowser Jr. stated, "I've been approached over the years by investors interested in acquiring our company but have never seen an offer that allows us to remain independent and keep the culture that's made us successful. We're confident that we'll continue providing great service and are a company that agents, employees and owner-operators want to be part of for a long time."

For more information, visit: www.roadone.com

