CryptoCurrencyWire Announces Launch of Crypto-Focused News Aggregation Brand

NEW YORK, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoCurrencyWire ("CCW") today announces its official launch of www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com, a specialized information service delivering comprehensive corporate communications solutions to the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency space and its nascent brand holders.



As a unique financial news and content distribution syndicate, CCW employs a powerful combination of decades-long expertise in media relations, market know-how, and an unmatched ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CCW provides the corporate communications solutions needed to demystify today's fast-moving global cryptocurrency market and deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness to its clients.

The Team behind CCW has helped hundreds of public companies, start-ups, family businesses, private firms and pre-IPO companies find their voice and build the type of market buzz that matters. CCW leverages this team of professionals to distribute and optimize social media campaigns, raise brand awareness, disseminate news to a network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets, and provide press release enhancement and general communications support.

To view CCW's full list of Corporate Solutions, visit: http://CCW.fm/Solutions

The global cryptocurrency market continues to fluctuate as market dynamics evolve. CCW's mission is to utilize its innovative communications model to deliver optimal visibility, recognition, and content for every segment of the crypto space, triggering interest and building brand loyalty.

Special Discount to Blockchain World Conference

CCW is the Official NewsWire and Media Sponsor for the Blockchain World Conference taking place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, July 11 – 13. To save 10% on any ticket, including VIP and Live Stream, visit 10% OFF Blockchain World Conference (or enter the promo code CRYPTOBWC on checkout).

About CryptoCurrencyWire ("CCW")

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire is where News, content and information converge via Crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: http://CCW.fm/Disclaimer

CCW is the latest addition to the InvestorBrandNetwork.

About InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Over a 10-year period, new network brands have been consistently introduced, each specifically designed to fulfill the unique needs of a growing client base and list of services. Today, IBN continues to expand its branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve an increasingly diversified list of clients.

For more information, please visit: http://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

CryptoCurrencyWire

1324 Lexington Ave.

New York, NY 10128

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

(212) 418-1217

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com