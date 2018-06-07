Gopher's Exclusive Licensor Files Patent Covering Key Mobile Database Management and Sharing System

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher"), a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is pleased to announce that Dr. Rittman has filed a patent for a key mobile database management and sharing system. Gopher is the exclusive licensee of the patent.



The mobile database management, when fully developed, will share data in real time over Gopher's gNET, a private, secured network. The system will manage mobile device database of all types including media, textual, graphical and secured communication information. It is intended for the system to work with the GopherInsight™ proprietary integrated circuit (IC) that may be installed within mobile devices. Working together with the IC is an integrated computer software, that will when fully developed enable mobile data sharing/exchange with all other, mobile ICs installed on other mobile devices, worldwide, via gNET.

"We believe that our mobile database management combined with GopherInsight™ and gNET is a new concept and we intend to further develop the system with the goal of providing mobile users with the ultimate benefit of real time mobile computing, enabling fast performance and reliability," stated Dr. Rittman, Gopher's CTO.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) ("Gopher") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name - the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. Gopher intends to release pre-production units in limited test in the near future.

Contact: Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO Gopher Protocol Inc. VM Only 888-685-7336 Media: press@gopherprotocol.com