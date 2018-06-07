Market Overview

Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

Globe Newswire  
June 07, 2018 5:23am   Comments
The following close associate to a primary insider in Equinor ASA ((OSE: EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:

Alf Torstensen, close associate to Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen, leader of the CEO office in Equinor ASA, has on 7 June 2018 sold 250 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 215,30 per share and will after the sale hold 1416 shares in Equinor ASA. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

