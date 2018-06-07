Mimecast to Present at the Nasdaq 38th Investor Conference held in association with Jefferies

LONDON, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced Peter Bauer, Mimecast Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Nasdaq 38th Investor Conference held in association with Jefferies. Mimecast's presentation will begin at 3:45 PM (UTC+00:00) on Tuesday June 12, 2018.



Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation, here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6bft499r

Following the live event, the presentation will be available in the investor relation section of the company's website, here: http://investors.mimecast.com

About Mimecast

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) makes business email and data safer for thousands of customers and their millions of employees worldwide. Founded in 2003, the company's next-generation cloud-based security, archiving and continuity services protect email and deliver comprehensive email risk management.

