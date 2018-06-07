Vodafone India deploys Nokia Cloud Packet Core

Nokia has deployed its largest Cloud Packet Core to meet the high-bandwidth needs of 7.8 million Vodafone customers in India's 'Silicon Valley', Bangalore

A Cloud Packet Core allows Vodafone to increase the flexibility and agility of its network, making it easier to scale and launch new services

07 June 2018

New Delhi, India - Vodafone India has deployed Nokia's field-proven cloud packet core to cost-effectively provide faster mobile broadband and enhance the scale and agility of its network to ensure the timely launch of new services. Nokia's technology leverages all the benefits of a cloud packet core architecture for maximizing resource utilization and rapidly deploying services when and where needed.

The Nokia Cloud Packet Core, supported by Nokia CloudBand software, will meet the mobile data demands of 7.8 million subscribers in Bangalore, the third most-populous city in India, often referred to as the 'Silicon Valley of India'. This new deployment contributes to Vodafone's ambition for competitive operations, substantially accelerating time-to-market for differentiated services and expanding business productivity.

The Indian mobile broadband market is experiencing exponential growth in data consumption. A cloud packet core is essential for service providers like Vodafone India to connect to a higher number and variety of devices and to deliver a wider range of services across different access technologies. Deployment of the Cloud Packet Core's Cloud Mobile Gateway (CMG) will allow Vodafone to launch a range of digital services for consumers and enterprise customers.

The distributed architecture of the Cloud Packet Core supports Vodafone India's strategy to be a digital telecoms operator, enabling it to provide its customers with new and reliable services, while increasing accessibility, performance and security. For example, by deploying the CMG closer to the edge, customer content can be downloaded locally, with reduced network latency enabling Vodafone India to deliver a better experience to its customers in Bangalore.

It is also Vodafone's endeavor to contribute positively to the environment. With introduction of this new cloud architecture, Vodafone India is also able to lower the power consumed to serve per customer significantly, thus reducing its carbon footprint.

Vishant Vora, Director Technology, Vodafone India, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Nokia and are certain this technology will enable us to scale faster by improving business productivity and network operations. Collaborating with Nokia will also support us in providing a more reliable and superior network experience to our customers. The introduction of a new architecture also enables us to reduce power consumption per customer, in our goal to contribute positively to society."

Samar Mittal, account director at Nokia India, said: "We are proud to help deliver Vodafone India's vision of transitioning to a Cloud Packet Core to better handle mobile broadband growth. Our technology also enables Vodafone to deliver the best-in-class mobile broadband experience to the customer and lives upto our joint social responsibility to reduce carbon emissions."

Technology details at a glance:

Various components of Nokia's Cloud Packet Core solution, including Cloud Mobile Gateway, CloudBand, Dynamic Services Controller, Nokia Netguard Firewall, Nokia DNS, and Dynamic Diameter Engineer are being used in this deployment.

Nokia Cloud Packet Core's Cloud Mobile Gateway prepares the network to address the growth of mobile broadband, enabling it to deliver advanced services such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Type Communications.

Nokia Integration Services are used to handle the complex multi-vendor and multi-technology network efficiently.

Resources:

Connect with Nokia

Subscribe to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website

Blog

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

Manisha Singh

Nokia India Media Relations

Phone: +91 8376922734

E-mail: manisha.singh@nokia.com

NokiaCommunications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com