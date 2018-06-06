Arog Pharmaceuticals Announces Clinical Presentations on Crenolanib at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association

DALLAS, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arog Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs to treat unmet medical needs in oncology, today announced that it will feature two poster presentations on the company's lead product candidate, crenolanib, at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA), taking place June 14-17, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden.



Poster Presentations

Title: Addition of Crenolanib to Standard Induction and Consolidation Therapies Improved Long-Term Outcomes in Newly Diagnosed FLT3-Mutant AML Patients ≤ 60 Years Old

Authors: Roland B. Walter, Robert H. Collins, Richard M. Stone, Martin S. Tallman, Chatchada Karanes, Carlos E. Vigil, John R. Eckardt, Eunice S. Wang

Session Topic: 4. Acute Myeloid Leukemia - Clinical

Speaker: Roland B. Walter

Date: Friday, June 15, 2018

Time: 5:30 – 7:00 PM CEST

Location: Poster area

Abstract Code: PF227

Title: Intra-Patient Dose-Escalation Study of Crenolanib Maintenance Therapy in Patients with FLT3-Mutant AML Who Had Undergone Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (Allo-HSCT)

Authors: Betul Oran, Stefan Ciurea, David Marin, Jessica McCarty, Qaiser Bashir, Sairah Ahmed, Amanda Olson, Uday Popat, Yago Nieto, Partow Kebriaei, Elizabeth Shpall, Trishala Agrawal, Richard Champlin

Session Topic: 4. Acute Myeloid Leukemia - Clinical

Speaker: Betul Oran

Date: Saturday, June 16, 2018

Time: 5:30 – 7:00 PM CEST

Location: Poster area

Abstract Code: PS995

About Arog Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arog Pharmaceuticals is a private, late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by developing its lead asset crenolanib in indications with high unmet need. Crenolanib is a highly potent and selective, mutation-resistant pan-FLT3 inhibitor. Crenolanib is currently undergoing two Phase III pivotal clinical trials in newly diagnosed and relapsed or refractory FLT3 mutated AML. Crenolanib has also been shown to be a highly potent inhibitor of PDGF receptors and is being evaluated in several solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit the company's website, http://www.arogpharma.com.

About Crenolanib

Arog's lead molecule, crenolanib, is a type I TKI that selectively and potently inhibits signaling of wild-type and mutant isoforms of class III receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), FLT3 and PDGFRα/β. To date, crenolanib, which is orally-administered, has been evaluated in over 400 patients across sixteen completed or ongoing clinical trials. Given the compelling safety and clinical benefit observed thus far, we believe crenolanib has the potential to become a best-in-class therapeutic in multiple oncology indications. Our vision is to prolong the lives of cancer patients by advancing crenolanib in combination with standard of care chemotherapies and/or with emerging therapies that demonstrate synergistic treatment effects.

About FLT3

FLT3 is a class III RTK, and its signaling is considered important for the normal development of hematopoietic stem cells and progenitor cells. The FLT3 gene is one of the most frequently mutated genes (~30%) in AML. One such mutation, internal tandem duplications of FLT3 (FLT3-ITD), is a prognostic indicator associated with adverse disease outcome.

Solebury Trout Chad Rubin (646) 378-2947 crubin@troutgroup.com