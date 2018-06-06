Cryptobloc Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $4.5 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. ("Cryptobloc" or the "Company") (CSE:CRYP) (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:GR9) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at $0.15 per Unit (the "Private Placement"), for gross proceeds of $4,500,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company, each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.25 per Share until June 6, 2020.

The proceeds from the Private Placement are anticipated to be used for general working capital and towards new acquisitions.

About Cryptobloc Technologies Corp.

Based in Vancouver, BC - Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. is focused on developing and implementing blockchain, distributed ledger, closed loop, and cryptocurrency services for Government and commercial partners. Cryptobloc is committed to developing innovative and disruptive solutions that constantly improve active business practices for our partners.

Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. is a public company, traded in Canada, U.S. and Germany under the symbols CSE:CRYP, OTCMKTS:CRYBF, and FRA:GR9.

Further information about the Company is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and on its website, www.cryptobloctech.com .

