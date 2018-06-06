Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Bill Dickie as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation ("APC" or the "Company") (TSXV:APC) (FSE:0E8) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bill Dickie as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of the company, effective June 6, 2018. Mr. Dickie brings with him more than 30 years of exceptionally qualified experience in business leadership, development and execution of growth strategies within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.



Mr. Dickie joins APC after serving as Co-founder, President, CEO and Director of Atreus Pharmaceuticals, a radiopharmaceutical development company in Phase II clinical trials with a medical imaging product licensed from Stanford University. Under Bill's leadership, Atreus raised $1 million in seed capital and negotiated a $6 million strategic investment, followed by a full acquisition by Advanced Accelerator Applications International, currently a Novartis company.

Previously Bill served as President, CEO and Director of Liponex Inc., (TSX:LPX) a Phase 2 company developing a novel cardiovascular drug based on technology licensed from the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. During his time as CEO, Liponex raised $10.5 Million in an IPO. Bill also spent over 25 years in management and executive roles with MDS Nordion, a large Canadian health care company. Bill's extensive experience provides Advanced Proteome with the necessary guidance, leadership and expertise during this next, important phase of its development.

"We are delighted to welcome Bill to the Advanced Proteome team and are extremely fortunate to have his services," said Dr. Allen Krantz, founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics. "We are confident that his keen intelligence, high standards, and strong work ethic along with his experience in leadership roles within the healthcare sector qualify him to enable our universal linker technology to realize its full potential. We look forward to his leadership and will consolidate our operations around his vision."

"I am honored to join the Advanced Proteome Therapeutics team and help lead the efforts to develop this proprietary and groundbreaking linker technology that will create superior versions of antibody-drug conjugates in the fight against cancer," said Bill Dickie, CEO and President of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics. "This proprietary approach has tremendous value and potential. I am confident we will implement a strategy for APC based on joint ventures, collaborations and licensing agreements with leading pharmaceutical companies which will bring significant value to the company and its shareholders."

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation is developing a proprietary linker technology to create antibody-drug conjugates which directly target cancerous tumors and avoid destroying normal cells. Our goal is to enable ADCs of greater potency, higher specificity and lower toxicity than has been achieved to date.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation

Dr. Allen Krantz

COO and CSO

Tel: 617 358 9777

http://www.advancedproteome.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.