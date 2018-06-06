The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of PPG Industries, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 19, 2018 (PPG)

NEW YORK, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) who purchased shares between April 24, 2017 and May 10, 2018 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.



In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) PPG's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and quarterly financial statements for 2017 contained improper accounting entries and could no longer be relied upon; (2) PPG failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On April 19, 2018, PPG issued a press release disclosing it had received a report concerning possible violations of its accounting policies and the identification of approximately $1.4 million of expenses that should have been accrued in the first quarter. Then on May 10, 2018, PPG announced that certain previously issued financial statements could no longer be relied upon. As part of the investigation, the Company also determined that "certain improper accounting entries were made by certain employees at the direction of the Company's former vice president and controller," whose employment was terminated.

Shareholders have until July 19, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/ppg-industries-inc-2?wire=3.

