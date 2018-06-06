Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Operating Results
BATON ROUGE, La., June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2018 earnings report before the market opens Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:
|All Callers:Passcode:
|1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
Lamar
|Replay:Passcode:
|1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
18730879
Available through Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
|Live Webcast:
|www.lamar.com
|Webcast Replay:
|www.lamar.com
Available through Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
|Company Contact:
|Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com