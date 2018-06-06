Market Overview

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Operating Results

Globe Newswire  
June 06, 2018
BATON ROUGE, La., June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2018 earnings report before the market opens Wednesday, August 8, 2018.  Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:

All Callers:Passcode:          1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
Lamar
     
Replay:Passcode:   1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
18730879
Available through Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
     
Live Webcast:   www.lamar.com
     
Webcast Replay:   www.lamar.com
Available through Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
     
Company Contact:   Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com

 

