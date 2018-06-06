Uniti Group Inc. to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark A. Wallace, and Chief Revenue Officer, Ron Mudry, are scheduled to participate in the Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum on June 21, 2018 in New York, NY.



ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

