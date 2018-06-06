BrandSafway earns 20 safety awards

Kennesaw, Georgia, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on BrandSafway's long-standing tradition of safety excellence, 20 of its refinery and plant crews earned the Contractor Safety Achievement Award from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) association based on the crews' outstanding safety records in 2017.

"Safety is our top priority, and we are tremendously honored to have 20 of our refinery and plant crews recognized by the AFPM," said Paul Amedee, BrandSafway vice president of environmental health and safety. "These awards reflect the commitment to and culture of safety our on-site employees and contractors live by every day."

BrandSafway was honored on May 16, 2018, at the Safety Awards Event during the 2018 National Occupational & Process Safety Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio, Texas. BrandSafway crews receiving the 2017 honor include:

California

Chevron Richmond Refinery; and Valero Benicia Refinery

Chevron Richmond Refinery; and Valero Benicia Refinery Delaware

Delaware City Refinery

Delaware City Refinery Illinois

Wood River Refinery

Wood River Refinery Louisiana

Baton Rouge Chemical Plant (ExxonMobil); Carville Styrenics Plant; Chalmette Refinery; Formosa Plastics (Baton Rouge); Geismar Works; Norco Chemical Plant (Shell); Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery; St. Charles Operations (Dow); Shell Convent Refinery; Valero Meraux and Valero St. Charles Refinery

Baton Rouge Chemical Plant (ExxonMobil); Carville Styrenics Plant; Chalmette Refinery; Formosa Plastics (Baton Rouge); Geismar Works; Norco Chemical Plant (Shell); Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery; St. Charles Operations (Dow); Shell Convent Refinery; Valero Meraux and Valero St. Charles Refinery Texas

Cedar Bayou Petrochemical Plant

Cedar Bayou Petrochemical Plant Washington

Anacortes Refinery; BP Cherry Point Refinery; Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery; and Shell Puget Sound Refinery

The AFPM awards program promotes safe work practices and accident prevention in the 117 refineries and more than 230 petrochemical manufacturing facilities the association represents. The Contractor Safety Achievement Award recognizes maintenance contractors working a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at a regular AFPM-member facility that has achieved a total recordable incident rate of 0.6 or less with no workplace-related fatality during the calendar year. The AFPM Safety Awards are part of a comprehensive safety awards program developed by the association's Safety & Health Committee.

"In our industries, safety is paramount, and something in which we take great pride and hold ourselves to the highest standards," said Chet Thompson, president and CEO of AFPM. He added, "(These award) recipients represent leaders within our industries, and we are pleased to acknowledge their excellent safety records, proactive programs, and impressive safety cultures."

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of services, products and solutions, with the greatest depth of expertise, to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure end markets. A portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, BrandSafway offers access and industrial services to more than 32,000 customers through a workforce of approximately 35,000 employees, which supports our network of 350 strategic locations across 30 countries. With its global footprint, rigorous operating processes and extensive service offerings — scaffolding and other work access solutions, insulation, coatings, specialty services, and forming and shoring — BrandSafway supports customers' maintenance and refurbishment needs as well as new construction and expansion plans. Today's BrandSafway — large enough to leverage economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while also nimble and responsive — delivers unmatched service with local labor and management. For more information, visit www.brandsafway.com.

###

Karla Cuculi BrandSafway 414-523-6580 KCuculi@BrandSafway.com