Steelcase Inc. Annual Meeting of Shareholders Announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, via live webcast beginning at 11:00 am ET. The webcast will be accessible at www.shareholdermeeting.com/scs2018. A replay will be available after the webcast concludes.



About Steelcase Inc.

For over 105 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world's leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands - including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, PolyVision®, Turnstone® and AMQ™. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2018 revenue of $3.1 billion.

Investor Contact:

Mike O'Meara

Investor Relations

(616) 246-4251

Media Contact:

Katie Woodruff

Corporate Communications

(616) 915-8505