Mitek to Present at 38th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 12, 2018

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) a global leader in digital identity verification software solutions, today announced it has been invited to present at the William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference taking place June 12-14, 2018 in Chicago.



Mitek's CFO, Jeff Davison will be presenting on Tuesday, June 12 at 11:50 AM Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://investors.miteksystems.com.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mitek management, please contact your William Blair representative, or MKR Group, Mitek's investor relations firm, at mitk@mkr-group.com.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) is a global leader in digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in AI and machine learning. Mitek's identity verification solutions allow an enterprise to verify a user's identity during a digital transaction. This enables financial institutions, payments companies and other businesses operating in highly regulated markets to mitigate financial risk and meet regulatory requirements while increasing revenue from digital channels. Mitek also reduces the friction in the users' experience with advanced data prefill and automation of the onboarding processes. Mitek's innovative solutions are embedded into the apps of more than 6,100 organizations and used by more than 80 million consumers. For more information, visit www.miteksystems.com or www.miteksystems.co.uk. (MITK-F)

Investor Contact:

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Group, Inc.

mitk@mkr-group.com

