Pixelworks to Participate at the ROTH Capital London Conference on June 20

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW), a leading provider of power efficient visual processing solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the ROTH Capital Partners London Conference to be held at The Dorchester Hotel in London, U.K. on June 20, 2018. Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks, will be available to meet with investors attending the conference throughout the day.



Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with management at the conference by contacting their ROTH Capital Markets representative.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks creates, develops and markets high efficiency visual display processing and advanced video delivery solutions for the highest quality display and streaming applications. The Company has a 20 year history of delivering image processing innovation to providers of leading edge consumer electronics and professional displays. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the Company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Investor Contact

Shelton Group

Brett Perry

P: +1-214-272-0070

E: bperry@sheltongroup.com