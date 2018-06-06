Giga-tronics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results and a Conference Call on June 13, 2018

DUBLIN, Calif., June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) will release results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 on Wednesday June 13, 2018 after the close of trading on the OTCQB Market.

Also on June 13, 2018, Giga-tronics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the results and provide an update on Company operations.

To participate in the call, dial: (888) 517-2470 or (630) 827-6818 and enter PIN Code 9550585#. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time. You may also listen to the call via the Giga-tronics website at www.gigatronics.com.

A replay of the call will be available later on the Giga-tronics website under "Investor Relations". This conference call will reflect management views as of June 13, 2018 only.

Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare instruments used in the defense industry and YIG RADAR filters used in fighter jet aircraft.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol "GIGA".

Contact: Traci Mitchell

Acting Corporate Controller

(925) 328-4650 / tmitchell@gigatronics.com