Profitect Presents Prescriptive Analytics Successes at Rethinking Commerce Summit 2018

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profitect Inc., the leading prescriptive analytics provider for the retail and CPG industry, today announced the company will be presenting at the Rethinking Commerce Summit 2018 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Profitect Managing Director of EMEA Yonatan Olsha will keynote "Prescriptive Analytics for Retail" at 12:40 pm on June 7. Rethinking Commerce Summit 2018 is an exclusive international gathering for global retailers, startups, technology leaders, investors, and retail vendors.



"Profitect is proud to be bringing our message of how prescriptive analytics is changing the paradigm of reporting for retail and CPG companies to this esteemed audience in Israel," said Yonatan Olsha, managing director EMEA, Profitect. "I look forward to highlighting to the crowd the importance of leveraging machine learning and pragmatic AI to deliver the best customer experience possible and am proud to share the many global customer success stories we have. This event is an important milestone for Profitect as we continue to gain momentum and see enthusiasm for our award-winning solutions outside North America."

Details for the speaking session include:

WHO: Profitect Managing Director of EMEA Yonatan Olsha

WHAT: Keynote: Prescriptive Analytics for Retail

WHEN: Thursday, June 7 at 12:40 pm

WHERE: Azrieli Sarona Tower (Floor 60) 121 Derech Menachem Begin Tel Aviv

Attendees of Rethinking Commerce will get a first-row seat to explore new and groundbreaking innovations by local startups. Through select keynotes, roundtables and one-on-one meetings, the conference invites organizations to be part of the present and future of global retail technology.

About Profitect

Profitect's prescriptive analytics solution leverages pattern detection and machine learning to identify opportunities that impact sales and margin. Profitect takes retail and CPG company data to identify areas for improvement including: inventory accuracy, out of stocks, pricing accuracy, unsellable merchandise, and assortment discrepancies. Profitect customers typically realize a 2-5% increase in sales, better consumer experience, 10%-15% basis point margin improvement, and labor productivity improvement within 6 months. To learn more about Profitect visit: www.profitect.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

